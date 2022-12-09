NATIONAL

Cities improvement project to cost over Rs 100bn: KP CM

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Cities Improvement Project (KP-CIP) is a more than Rs.100 billion project and aimed at streamlining the overall system of municipal services in accordance with contemporary needs.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said that the provincial government which on completion would provide an all time solution to the issues related to municipal services particularly provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and solid waste management in the major cities of the province. This mega project would also prove to be an innovative approach towards uplifting the cities and providing recreational facilities to locals.

He said that under the first phase of the project, physical work on various development projects has been initiated and would be completed on priority basis.

The chief minister maintained that despite multiple challenges like corona pandemic, floods and fiscal constraints, the provincial government did not compromise on the welfare and development of its people. Development activities are in full swing in all the regions including newly merged tribal areas.

All available resources are being utilized to ensure that the ongoing development projects are completed within the stipulated timelines, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief minister during his recent visits to districts Abbottabad and Kohat, has performed the groundbreaking of seven different projects under KP-CIP which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 23.00 billion.

Staff Report

