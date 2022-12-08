KSrelief distributes 400 winter bags in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 400 winter bags in Pakistan, benefiting 2,800 people.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to the needy countries and peoples around the world, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

KSrelief has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 80 countries spread over four continents.

Pakistan is the fifth-largest recipient of its assistance and has received over $120 million in aid since 2005, the report said.