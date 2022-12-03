NATIONAL

Three policemen martyred in Nowshera check post attack

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Three police personnel were martyred when unidentified gunmen attacked a police check post in Akora Khattak area of Nowshera district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Rescue 1122 said.

It said that the rescue teams rushed to the crime scene as soon as they received the information about the incident. The martyred policemen were identified as Manzoor, Constable Amanullah and van driver Ayaz.

The rescue teams shifted all the martyred police personnel to District Headquarter Hospital in ambulances.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has accepted responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought report from IG Police. “The incident is very tragic. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain,” he added.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

‘Bloody year for K-P police’

The year 2022 has been a bloody year for K-P police as they have remained the primary target of militants.

K-P Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said that a total of 105 police personnel embraced martyrdom in 151 attacks across the province since January 2022.

According to a report issued by the Central Police Office (CPO), a total of 109 policemen sustained injuries during these attacks.

The report said the weapons left behind by NATO forces in Afghanistan were used against K-P police including thermal imaging devices which enabled them to stage surprise attacks under the cover of darkness.

“These attacks were carried out by militants released from prisons after the fall of Kabul last year,” says the report. It added that the biggest target of militants was police mobile vehicles.

Staff Report

