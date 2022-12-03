Gen Munir, Centcom chief discuss security cooperation efforts

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir conducted a video teleconference with US Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Erik Kurilla.

According to a press statement issued by Centcom on Friday, Gen Kurilla felicitated the army chief on his new position and the two leaders discussed US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts as well as strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Gen Munir and Gen Kurilla have previously established relationship from Gen Kurilla’s time as Centcom Chief of Staff, the statement further added.

Gen Munir took charge as the 17th Army chief of Pakistan at a ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on November 29.

The change of command ceremony took place after a gap of six years, as General Qamar Javed Bajwa, now retired, was given a three-year extension in 2019.

The change of command in the army came at a time when the country faces multiple challenges, including deepening political crises, resurgence of militancy. However, for Gen Asim, many observers believe, the single biggest challenge is to restore public image of the security establishment.

Under General Bajwa’s six-year extended tenure, the army faced criticism first from the PML-N, when it was in the opposition and now from the party of former prime minister Imran Khan.