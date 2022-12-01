NATIONAL

New military leadership will work to ‘end trust deficit’: Imran

By Staff Report

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed military leadership, expressing the hope that they would work to “end the prevailing trust deficit” between the nation and the state.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Imran felicitated the new military command. “We hope the new military leadership will work to end the prevailing trust deficit that has built up in the last 8 months between the nation and the state.

“The strength of the state is derived from its people,” the PTI chief added.

Along with the message, Imran also shared a screenshot of a purported quote by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which some people on social media questioned the veracity of.

Last week, Gen Asim Munir, a soldier with considerable operational experience and a career steeped in intelligence, was designated as the country’s 17th army chief while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, another infantry officer with an enviable career, was appointed as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.

The appointments ended weeks of intense speculation about who will lead the powerful military following Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s retirement. Gen Mirza took charge on Nov 27 while Gen Munir assumed charge on Nov 29.

Imran slammed for ‘selective memory’

Reacting to Imran’s statement, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb took exception to his claim and questioned whether Quaid-i-Azam had also offered an indefinite extension to the army chief behind closed doors.

The information minister, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said the only mistrust present was the one in Imran’s mind.

Aurangzeb said Imran was now twiddling his thumbs after the party’s long march and advised him to do the following two things: Declare all the gifts he had taken from the Toshakhana and follow through on registering a case against the Jang Group and Dubai-based businessman Umar Zahoor for the claims they made against him.

“You know that if you file the case, you will have to provide details about the watch and all those details related to the Toshakhana which have yet to be revealed to the nation.”

As for the PTI’s announcement to leave the provincial assemblies, she said Imran only wanted political instability and discord in the country.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Imran had a “selective memory” but other people did not.

“You collude with certain elements of the establishment, they raise and feed you like their godson. Now you beg for their unconstitutional interference and when it is denied you call them traitors. You have the audacity to talk about trust deficit? You think people are fools,” she tweeted.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair was also of the opinion that the PTI chief had “selective memory”.

“He supported the direct military intervention of Musharraf and then directly benefitted through Shuja Pasha, Zaheerul Islam and others completely forgetting what Quaid said about the military’s role and what boundaries have been set in our Constitution,” he said.

In a message from its Twitter account, PML-N called Imran a “fascist” who was “literally begging for unconstitutional intervention till the very last day”.

Previous articleGharo-Jhimpir corridor represents energy future of Pakistan: Dastgir
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gharo-Jhimpir corridor represents energy future of Pakistan: Dastgir

Inaugurates 220 KV Wind Power Grid Station Jhimpir-II KARACHI: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Wednesday that every new wind power...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP to make every dream of Mohtarma BB come true: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on 55th Foundation Day of Pakistan People’s Party, renewed the party’s pledge that by following...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, JCSC chairman call on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz 

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on President Arif Alvi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran have no right to use Quaid’s name to achieve his ‘nefarious agenda’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday fired a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying he should not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Authorities fail to curb Munshi culture in Patwar Khanas

LAHORE: Due to the inattention and apathy of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the Lahore district administration, the culture of hiring private Munshis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Archaic firefighting systems: MCI issues ‘Hazard & Safety Alert’ for offices on Constitution Avenue

ISLAMABAD: Declaring the existing fire safety preparedness of different offices on Constitution Avenue including upper most offices as more vulnerable than ever, the Emergency...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP to make every dream of Mohtarma BB come true: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on 55th Foundation Day of Pakistan People’s Party, renewed the party’s pledge that by following...

Bleeding of Balochistan

Quetta blast

Cash-dry ATMs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.