Leopard preservation zone ‘extraordinary jewel’ in heart of Islamabad: US envoy

ISLAMABAD: Donald Blome, the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, visited the leopard preservation zone in the Margalla Hills National Park and described the protected area as an “extraordinary jewel” in the heart of Islamabad.

The ambassador along with Arsalan Faheem, the country director in Pakistan of DAI, visited the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre established in the old Murghzar Zoo and received a briefing on the biodiversity-rich facility.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chair Rina Saeed Khan and her staff accompanied the ambassador during the visit.

To help the cats, former prime minister Imran Khan in October 2021 ordered a leopard preservation zone with a roughly 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) radius be set up at Margalla Hills in an effort to protect the endangered species’ natural habitat.

In recent years, there have been signs of a leopard comeback in the park located just outside of Islamabad.

Conservationists say the animals likely drifted to the Margalla area — foothills of the Himalayan mountains — as it became heavily forested over the years. And they stayed on because they found prey, a stable environment and an ecosystem that could support them.

On the occasion, Ambassador Blome said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to visit Margalla Hills National Park.” He also appreciated the efforts of the IWMB working to preserve the wildlife and biodiversity of Margalla Hills.

He also mentioned that the Pakistan-US green alliance was also supporting various climate resilience initiatives focusing on biodiversity, agriculture, and other regions related to the environment and nature.

The staff showcased taxidermy specimens of different illegally hunted animals like the Asiatic leopard, Ibex, Markhor trophies, and black buck dear and hides or pelts of Barking Deer, Red Fox, Jackal, Mongoose, Bengal Tiger, and Snow Leopard. These pelts on the display were recently confiscated in a raid by IWMB staff at a shop in F-7 Market.

Khan and Dr Tariq, wildlife director at IWMB, briefed the ambassador on the efforts of the board in nature conservation and protection of precious biodiversity species of the Margalla Hills National Park.

During the visit to Wildlife Rescue Centre, the envoy observed black bears and common kites, eagles, and buzzards that were under the rehabilitation of the IWMB and lauded the efforts of the staff.

The ambassador also hiked into the zone where he was briefed on the living natural habitat of the endangered wildcat. A short documentary on Margalla Hills National Park was also shown to the ambassador and the participants.

In the end, Faheem gave the vote of thanks. He said his organisation as the international development agency was collaborating with IWMB and NDRMF to protect the leopard preserve zone and Margalla Hills National Park.

“Pakistan is looking for a new identity and it has rich tremendous natural preserves. It [Margalla Hills National Park] can become a model in Islamabad to change human behaviour towards nature across the country,” he said.

Faheem said the board had a committed team to protect the park which was a propitious development to ensure conservation efforts.