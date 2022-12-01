NATIONAL

Ethiopia keen to help Pakistan counter climate change woes: Envoy

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Thursday said Ethiopia was keen to help the government of Pakistan in addressing climate-related issues which had caused great economic and human loss to the country in the shape of recent flash floods.

“We are ready to exchange knowledge, ideas and initiatives with the government of Pakistan by signing agreements on climate action,” he said during a meeting with Special Assistant to PM and Minister of State Romina Khurshid Alam here at Prime Minister’s Office.

The ambassador briefed Romina Khurshid on Green Legacy Initiative which was a brainchild of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ali Ahmed.

He said the initiative had brought green revolution in the country through attitudinal, behaviour and cultural change. Under the Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia had planted some 25 billion seedlings in last four years to address climate issues out of which 500 million were avocadoes, mangoes and papaya, he added.

Jemal Beker said climate change was not a myth but a reality and Pakistan needed to build a resilient economy by addressing its climate related issues. “I have visited the flood affected areas in Sindh where I met with flood affected people and distributed relief items among them.”

“Sharing their pain in such trying times is very important for me,” he remarked.

The ambassador requested Romina Khurshid, who is the Convener National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, to play a role in getting scholarships for Ethiopian students in the universities of Pakistan.

The Convener National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs assured the ambassador of her full support in joint climate actions and getting scholarships for Ethiopian students in the Pakistani varsities.

The ambassador informed Romina Khurshid about the business opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in Ethiopia and invited her to be part of the Pakistani business delegation flying to Ethiopia by the start of next year.

Romina Khurshid said she would be organizing a conference for promoting connectivity between the African region and Pakistan. She invited Jemal Beker to the conference as well. Both officials agreed to promote the mutual and collective interests of the two brotherly countries.

 

Previous articleFIA summons Imran Khan in cipher probe
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FIA summons Imran Khan in cipher probe

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan again in connection with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorism rises by 52pc since ‘regime change operation’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary on Thursday expressed heartfelt grief over loss of precious lives in tragic Quetta suicide attack,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan values ties with Switzerland: Governor

LAHORE: Georg Steiner, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, on Thursday called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore. Senior Political Adviser to...
Read more
NATIONAL

POF playing key role in meeting demand of defence sector: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the need for focusing on Research and Development, innovation and modernization and adoption of best practices...
Read more
NATIONAL

Emergency plan to control population explosion soon: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday asked the provinces to create their own population ministries, saying the federal government...
Read more
NATIONAL

US$ 25.4b investment under CPEC helped Pakistan mitigate its energy, communication issues: Ms Pang

ISLAMABAD: Chinese senior diplomat on Thursday said that the landmark project of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved fruitful results, bringing in US$...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino fired immediately after World Cup exit

DOHA: Mexico coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino was fired immediately after World Cup exit. Following the match, Mexican coach Martino said his team's group-stage exit...

Denmark still ‘amazing’ despite failure at Doha

Record-breaking England put Pakistan to the sword in first Test

NATO seeks to reassure support to Russia’s neighbours

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.