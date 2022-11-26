NATIONAL

Turkish-made ships to boost Pakistan’s defence: Naval Chief

By Anadolu Agency

ISTANBUL: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that the inclusion of Turkish-made state-of-the-art MILGEM-class ships will be a “huge boost to our defence” and will keep the country’s enemies at bay.

“Weakness invites aggression, but strength keeps your enemy at bay. So, the inclusion of the MILGEM-class ships will significantly strengthen the Pakistan Navy in a very big way,” the naval chief told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview in Istanbul.

Niazi was in the Turkish metropolis to attend the inauguration ceremony of the PNS Khaiber, the third of four MILGEM corvette ships manufactured by Türkiye for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard, on Friday.

The launch ceremony was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and senior military officials from both countries.

Niazi said the MILGEM ships are “very capable platforms, equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air weapon systems”.

These ships are outfitted with cutting-edge technology, he said, adding that “inclusion of these ships will be a big boost for the defence needs of Pakistan in general and Pakistan Navy in particular.”

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract with Turkey’s state-run defence firm ASFAT to acquire four MILGEM-class ships.

According to the agreement, two corvettes will be built in Türkiye, and the other two will be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer between the two countries.

MILGEM vessels have a length of 99 meters (325 feet), a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons, and a speed of 29 nautical miles.

The naval chief described MILGEM as a “truly collaborative military production,” saying, “These ships will be a very good addition to our fleet, ensuring that our (territorial) waters are safe and our defence needs are met.”

Lauding the two countries bilateral ties, Niazi said, “Pakistan and Türkiye have long relations based on mutual trust, friendship, and principles.”

“In times of need, the two countries have stood by each other, and we have stood by each other on all international events as well as the issues that the two countries face,” he added.

“The two countries have come much closer in the defence arena in the recent past as this MILGEM project is a testament to this fact,” he said, adding: “I have no doubt in my mind that such efforts will continue, and Pakistan and Türkiye are well on their way to becoming ‘two countries and one nation’.”

In response to a question about increased defence cooperation between the two nations, he noted: “Both militaries are continuously exchanging knowledge and expertise. Construction and upgradation projects such as 17,000 Ton Fleet Tanker, PN-MILGEM and Agosta 90B submarines, Super Mushak trainers, UAV drones, and so on are evidence of this strong friendship and military cooperation.”

He said the two sides are “extensively involved in broad-based engagements ranging from high-level visits to operational-level knowledge sharing and training collaboration.”

The Pakistan Navy’s first corvette ship, PNS Babar, was launched in Istanbul in Aug 2021, and the foundation stone for the second ship, PNS Badr, was laid in Karachi in May of this year.

Türkiye is one of 10 countries in the world capable of designing, building, and maintaining warships with domestic resources.

Previous articleTaliban condemn UN official’s ‘disrespectful’ statement about Islamic penal code
Next articleImran attack JIT stops working: report
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gas, electricity distribution: Sindh minister writes to centre over ‘injustice’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday asserted that the federal government was doing justice with Sindh in the distribution of...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD nails nine suspected terrorists in 25 Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during various intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across the province. According...
Read more
LAHORE

Conspiracies to topple Punjab govt, minus Imran Khan, will never succeed: Mian Aslam

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that due to awareness imparted by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan among the nation, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA summon on Dec 1st

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up intra-court appeal of Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on December 1st, against FIA summon in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran attack JIT stops working: report

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) probing into the attack on the PTI chairman at the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” in Punjab’s Wazirabad on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nine BLA terrorists gunned down in Kohlu operation

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) against Baloch Republican Army (BLA) in Balochistan's Kohlu, killing nine and arresting three...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA summon on Dec...

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up intra-court appeal of Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on December 1st, against FIA summon in...

Imran attack JIT stops working: report

Turkish-made ships to boost Pakistan’s defence: Naval Chief

Taliban condemn UN official’s ‘disrespectful’ statement about Islamic penal code

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.