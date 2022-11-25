Close contest expected between PML-N, PTI candidates in Cantt by-polls

WAH CANTT: :A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates in the upcoming Cantonment board by-polls on December 4.

After withdrawal of nomination papers of the covering candidates, three candidates are in the run including PML-N candidate Raja Abdul Qayyum, PTI candidate Raja Muhammad Bilal and Tehreek-e-Labbaik candidate Shakeel Anjum. However, the real competition is expected between the two rival parties PTI and PML-N. The by-polls is being held after the demise of elected member from the Constituency 2, Raja Muhammad Ayub – a PML-N backed candidate.

In the earlier cantonment board elections, Raja Muhammad Ayub – who also served as vice president in the past – won the election by securing 3,836 votes, while his opponent from PTI Idress Khan bagged 2,061 votes, and TLP candidate Hafiz Anjum Shakeel secured 1,354 votes. Similarly, independent candidate Ikhalq Butt secured 397 votes. The constituency has 22,822 registered voters, including 10,738 women and 11,884 men.

The ECP announced the list of accepted candidates on November 15, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature was November 17. Provisional result will be announced on December 4, followed by the official result on December 6.

Executive officers of the cantonment board will serve as the returning officers (ROs) for the by-elections, while district and sessions judges will serve as district returning officers.