NAB launches probe into Hyderabad-Sukkar Motorway scam

By Staff Report

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday launched an investigation into the Rs2.14 billion land acquisition scam concerning the construction of the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned record of Naushahro Feroze deputy commissioner Tashfeen Alam, who was involved in suspicious transactions of over Rs2 billion funds meant for acquiring land for the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project.

The anti-corruption authority has also sought record of revenue officials belonging to Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur divisions.

In a letter written to the Sukkur commissioner, DG NAB Sukkur has asked commissioner to provide details of amount received from NHA for the land acquisition for M6 motorway.

NAB has also asked Sindh government to provide a copy of the joint survey report regarding the construction of Hyd-Sukkur motorway.

Earlier, the FIA had recommended putting names of the accused of M-6 fund misappropriation in the exit control list.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh in a letter to the FIA Immigration Islamabad has recommended to keep the names of the accused in motorway M-6 funds scam in the ECL.

Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroz Tashfeen Alam, DC Matiari Adnan Rashid, Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Mansoor Abbasi and branch manager Sindh Bank Mir Mohammad Suhag have been included in the list of the accused.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs 1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.

Staff Report

Sports

Latham smashes century as New Zealand down India in 1st ODI

Auckland: Tom Latham was left thanking his lucky stars after smashing a majestic century to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India...

