Top court orders law enforcement to abide by law in dealing with journalists

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday conducted a hearing on a suo motu notice against the alleged harassment of journalists at the hands of security agencies and ordered them to abide by the law in dealing with members of the press.

“Currently, no criminal action is being taken against any journalist by the government,” the additional attorney general told the court.

“Another petition has been filed by the civil society in the case of journalists,” Barrister Haider Waheed said.

“The petition demands the right to freedom of expression on social media too as it is available on electronic media,” he added.

“Due to lack of time, the case cannot be heard today,” Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, part of a three-judge bench, said before adjourning the hearing for an indefinite period of time.