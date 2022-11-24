NATIONAL

Outgoing JCSC chief pays farewell calls on PM, president

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Gen. Nadeem Raza, outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at their official residences in Islamabad.

During the conversation, the president commended Raza’s services for the country’s defence.

President Alvi also expressed his best wishes for the retiring general.

He met Sharif at Prime Minister’s House. Sharif paid tribute to him for his services to Pakistan Army.

A decorated officer, Raza had been serving as the nation’s 17th JCSC chairman since November 2019.

