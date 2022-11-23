NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi deputy foreign ministers discuss bilateral relationship

By Staff Report
KIGALI, RWANDA - JUNE 25: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth heads of Government meeting at the Intare Conference centre on June 25, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis. Since 1971, a total of 24 meetings have been held, with the most recent being in the UK in 2018. (Photo by Dan Kitwood - Pool/Getty Images)

RABAT: Waleed Abdulkarim, the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, called on his Pakistan counterpart, Hina Rabbani Khar, on the sidelines of the ninth Global Forum, the highest-profile event of the UN Alliance of Civilisations, in the northeastern Moroccan city of Fez.

During the meeting, the two diplomats reviewed bilateral ties and ways to “enhance them in all fields of joint cooperation”.

They also discussed developments in the regional and international arenas and the efforts made in this regard, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The cultural capital of Morocco is hosting the event under the theme “Towards an Alliance of Peace: Living Together as One Humanity”.

The event opened on Tuesday, with a message from King Mohammed VI of Morocco highlighting the historic and cultural landscape of Fez, describing its hosting of the forum as “a privilege.”

Contrasted by a renewed rise of the far-right and several geopolitical and humanitarian conflicts, the forum seeks to promote peace and solidarity in order to address global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Medical community frets over fate of Twitter

