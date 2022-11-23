Pakistan, Saudi deputy foreign ministers discuss bilateral relationship

RABAT: Waleed Abdulkarim, the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, called on his Pakistan counterpart, Hina Rabbani Khar, on the sidelines of the ninth Global Forum, the highest-profile event of the UN Alliance of Civilisations, in the northeastern Moroccan city of Fez.

During the meeting, the two diplomats reviewed bilateral ties and ways to “enhance them in all fields of joint cooperation”.

They also discussed developments in the regional and international arenas and the efforts made in this regard, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The cultural capital of Morocco is hosting the event under the theme “Towards an Alliance of Peace: Living Together as One Humanity”.

The event opened on Tuesday, with a message from King Mohammed VI of Morocco highlighting the historic and cultural landscape of Fez, describing its hosting of the forum as “a privilege.”

Contrasted by a renewed rise of the far-right and several geopolitical and humanitarian conflicts, the forum seeks to promote peace and solidarity in order to address global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.