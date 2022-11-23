NATIONAL

Customs seizes 5,000 mobile phones smuggled from Dubai in boat

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized 5,000 expensive mobile phones smuggled to Gwadar from Dubai via boat.

The team of Pakistan Customs in a raid on a tip-off at the Gwadar shore seized 5000 cell phones that were being loaded into a vehicle.

The seized cell phones are worth over Rs200 million. The case against the smugglers has been registered, the Customs spokesperson said.

The Model Customs Collectorate of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi has foiled an attempt to smuggle iPhones worth Rs10 million.

Read more: iPhones worth Rs10 million seized at Karachi airport

According to Customs spokesperson, the authorities deployed at the International Departure were informed that an attempt would be made to smuggle mobile phones and electronic items from Sharjah to Karachi.

The staff intensified the screening process, during which they detained two passengers identified as Moiz Ali and Kashif Butt, he said.

Staff Report

