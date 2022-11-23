World

At least six killed in US Walmart shooting

By Agencies
Police speak to bystanders while investigating after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Washington: An attacker shot and killed at least six people at a Walmart late Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, police said, adding the single shooter suspect is also dead.

The mass shooting in the city of Chesapeake comes just before Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and follows a weekend gun attack at an LGBTQ club in Colorado that left five people dead.

“Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night’s shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle,” the city confirmed on its Twitter account.

Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski had earlier told reporters that there had been “multiple fatalities” at the megastore, which local media reported was busy with holiday shoppers.

Emergency calls were first made just after 10:00 pm Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday) while the store was still open, with rapid response officers and tactical teams entering “immediately” after arriving on the scene, Kosinski said.

Local media reported that witnesses said the shooting began at the back of the store and that at least five wounded had been rushed to the hospital.

Police did not provide any details about the suspected shooter’s identity or how the assailant died.

“We believe it is a single shooter and that single shooter is deceased at this time,” Kosinski said, adding he did not believe any shots had been fired by police.

In the hours afterwards, news footage showed a major police presence around the Walmart, which is located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the US capital Washington.

Kosinski said officers and investigators were carefully sweeping the store and securing the area.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, issued a statement early Wednesday saying: “We are shocked at this tragic event.”

The company added that it was “praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

Previous articleCustoms seizes 5,000 mobile phones smuggled from Dubai in boat
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured

ISTANBUL: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook northwest Turkey and was felt in Istanbul early on Wednesday, injuring 50 people and damaging some buildings...
Read more
World

Multiple people dead in US Walmart shooting, including shooter

RICHMOND: Several people were killed and injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake city of the southeastern state of Virginia on Tuesday...
Read more
World

‘Dangerous rhetoric’ stoking nuclear tensions: UN chief

NEW YORK: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday against "dangerous rhetoric" stoking tensions among nuclear-armed rivals. "Growing divisions are threatening global peace and...
Read more
World

Medical community frets over fate of Twitter

WASHINGTON: For days, doctors, scientists and public health experts have been telling their Twitter followers where to find them on other platforms if Elon...
Read more
World

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ suffers health issues 5 years into sentence for genocide

BELGRADE: On the fifth anniversary on Tuesday of Ratko Mladic's life sentence for his role in the Bosnian genocide, the convicted war criminal is suffering...
Read more
World

Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia

LONDON: The head of Russia's state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned on Monday there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC bars public office holders from using their photographs on govt...

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has barred public office holders, including politicians, from affixing their photographs on public and government documents terming it a...

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Worse for wear, Warne upstaged the pros at Dunhill: Fox

CPEC transformed Pakistan-China ties into strong economic partnership: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.