World

Search continues for 151 still missing after deadly Indonesia quake

By Agencies

JAKARTA: Two days after a magnitude-5.6 earthquake devastated a district in Indonesia’s West Java province, leaving at least 268 dead, rescue workers on Wednesday continued to search for 151 people still missing, according to the dpa.

Many of those killed in Monday’s quake that struck Cianjur district were children attending religious classes in mosques after school, officials said. “Our focus is to find those still missing for the next three days,” said Suharyanto, the head of the National Disaster Management Agency.

More than 1,000 people were injured and 58,000 displaced after the quake, which unleashed landslides that buried homes and people alike, according to the agency.

More than 2,300 buildings and homes were damaged, with many reduced to rubble. The quake struck at 1:21 pm (0621 GMT) with the epicentre 10 kilometres south-west of Cianjur, the National Meteorological, Geophysical and Climatological Agency said. The quake caused high-rise buildings in Jakarta to sway, prompting residents and office workers to rush out in panic.

Previous articleAt least six killed in US Walmart shooting
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

At least six killed in US Walmart shooting

Washington: An attacker shot and killed at least six people at a Walmart late Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, police said, adding...
Read more
Top Headlines

Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured

ISTANBUL: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook northwest Turkey and was felt in Istanbul early on Wednesday, injuring 50 people and damaging some buildings...
Read more
World

Multiple people dead in US Walmart shooting, including shooter

RICHMOND: Several people were killed and injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake city of the southeastern state of Virginia on Tuesday...
Read more
World

‘Dangerous rhetoric’ stoking nuclear tensions: UN chief

NEW YORK: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday against "dangerous rhetoric" stoking tensions among nuclear-armed rivals. "Growing divisions are threatening global peace and...
Read more
World

Medical community frets over fate of Twitter

WASHINGTON: For days, doctors, scientists and public health experts have been telling their Twitter followers where to find them on other platforms if Elon...
Read more
World

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ suffers health issues 5 years into sentence for genocide

BELGRADE: On the fifth anniversary on Tuesday of Ratko Mladic's life sentence for his role in the Bosnian genocide, the convicted war criminal is suffering...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NHA seeks details of misappropriated motorway funds from Sindh

KARACHI: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has sought details about the motorway funds from Sindh government, misappropriated in a mega scam. The NHA has asked...

SC bars public office holders from using their photographs on govt documents, projects

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Worse for wear, Warne upstaged the pros at Dunhill: Fox

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.