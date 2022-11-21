NATIONAL

PML-N leaders’ bails extended in Imran threat case

By Staff Report

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala on Monday extended the interim bails of PML-N leaders Attaullah Tarar and Saira Afzal Tarar in a case pertaining to hurling threats at PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The anti-terrorism court while accepting the bail applications of Special Assistant to PM Attaullah Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and Muhammad Bakhsh Tarar extended their interim bails for another seven days.

The court ordered them to reappear before the ATC on Nov 28.

The court sent the main accused in the Imran Khan threat case Qamar Zaman Kharal on judicial remand during the previous hearing of the case.

The PML-N leaders were accused of hurling threats at former premier and PTI Chief Imran during a rally in Hafizabad.

