Govt gears up to deal with PTI long march

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Police use teargas to disperse protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a demonstration against the decision to disqualify former prime minister Imran Khan running for political office, in Islamabad on October 21, 2022. - Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified October 21, from running for political office for five years, his lawyer said, after the country's election commission ruled he misled officials about gifts he received while in power. (Photo by Ghulam Rasool / AFP) (Photo by GHULAM RASOOL/AFP via Getty Images)

GUJRANWALA: With the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) final date just round the corner, the government is finalising the preparations to deal with it.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar has said that an action will be taken as per law against the PTI if the party violated the prescribed code of conduct during its long march in Islamabad.

Talking to journalists in Gujranwala, Tarar said PTI chief Imran Khan “will not be allowed to land his helicopter in Islamabad during the march”. He stated that action will be taken as per law against PTI on any violation during its long march in Islamabad.

He said that this time PTI Chairman Imran Khan will not be allowed to land his helicopter in Islamabad during the long march.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have decided to equip personnel deployed at entry points of the capital with body cameras to ensure accountability during the protest.

In a pre-emptive measure, the police also decided to deploy officials at the entry points and strategic locations in the federal capital. In case the protesters tried to attack the police officials or destroy public property during the long march, the audio and video recordings from these cameras will be used to identify and nab the culprits.

This is not the first time that the police have decided to use body cameras for the sake of transparency. During the tenure of the PTI government, the police had decided to equip officials at check posts with body cameras after complaints of misbehaviour and extortion.

Previous articlePunjab Govt was compelled not to register FIR of assassination bid on Imran Khan: Qureshi
Next articlePML-N leaders’ bails extended in Imran threat case
Staff Report

