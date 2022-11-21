Govt gears up to deal with PTI long march

GUJRANWALA: With the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) final date just round the corner, the government is finalising the preparations to deal with it.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar has said that an action will be taken as per law against the PTI if the party violated the prescribed code of conduct during its long march in Islamabad.

Talking to journalists in Gujranwala, Tarar said PTI chief Imran Khan “will not be allowed to land his helicopter in Islamabad during the march”. He stated that action will be taken as per law against PTI on any violation during its long march in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have decided to equip personnel deployed at entry points of the capital with body cameras to ensure accountability during the protest.

In a pre-emptive measure, the police also decided to deploy officials at the entry points and strategic locations in the federal capital. In case the protesters tried to attack the police officials or destroy public property during the long march, the audio and video recordings from these cameras will be used to identify and nab the culprits.

This is not the first time that the police have decided to use body cameras for the sake of transparency. During the tenure of the PTI government, the police had decided to equip officials at check posts with body cameras after complaints of misbehaviour and extortion.