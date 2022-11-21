NATIONAL

Court bars police, NAB from going after Sindh opposition leader

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any “illegal” action against Haleem Adil Sheikh, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly.

His son, Ahsan Sheikh, moved the high court against a police raid at his residence last week.

Responding to Sheikh’s request, the high court on Monday barred the three departments from going after the politician, and sought a response from the central and Sindh governments and the aforementioned institutions by December 6.

The court has also summoned the record of cases and ongoing inquiries against Sheikh.

The police surrounded and trespassed Sheikh’s home, according to his spokesperson. The police, he said, broke into the residence twice without warrants. The lawmaker was not at his residence at the time of the raid, the spokesperson added.

Sheikh is being harassed by the police on the Sindh government’s order, the spokesperson claimed.

