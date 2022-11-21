NATIONAL

Transgender activists seek rights and protection

By AFP
Pakistan's transgender community activists and supporters gather during Moorat march in Karachi on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Hundreds of transgender activists and their supporters protested in Karachi on Sunday to campaign for equal rights and raise awareness of discrimination against the community.

The protest comes days after the local release of “Joyland”, a controversial movie about a married man’s affair with a transgender woman that was initially banned following complaints by religious groups.

“The time has come for us to tell people who we are and what our demands are,” protest march organiser Shahzadi Rai told AFP.

“We are human beings and have the same heart, the same feelings, and the same emotions that you have.”

Despite a rich history in South Asia, most transgender people in Pakistan are forced to live on the fringes of society –- often resorting to begging, dancing at weddings, or sex work for survival.

Protesters chanted and sang while carrying placards calling for the rights of the transgender community.

A prominent slogan was “Women, life and liberty” — a rallying call for the current women-led protests in Iran.

“No matter what our gender … we should get equal rights,” popular classical dancer Sheema Kirmani said.

Participants gave fiery speeches and put on lively dance performances, and also held a symbolic funeral for transgender victims of violence.

According to Amnesty International, 18 transgender people have been killed in Pakistan since October last.

Transgender people were legally recognised as a “third gender” by a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2012.

They were then given the right to vote, equal access to employment and education, and the right to identify their gender on the national identity card through hard-won legislation in 2018.

But that law is now being threatened by some legislators and right-wing religious parties who claim it is a sign of encroaching Western values and promotes homosexuality.

“There was momentum for acceptance of transgenders, but religious parties made this Act as part of their political agenda just to gain seats, undermining the respect of our gender identity,” Zarish Khanzadi, a trans woman taking part, told AFP.

Discrimination against transgender people in Pakistan often translates into honour killings, rape, and other types of physical violence.

“Joyland”, a Cannes prize-winning movie and also Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Oscars, was banned by the government last week for being “clearly repugnant to the norms of decency and morality” of the country.

The movie had earlier been cleared by the national censorship board, which again gave it the green light after the government ordered a review.

Previous articleSHC quashes killers’ life sentence in Perween Rahman murder
Next articleCourt bars police, NAB from going after Sindh opposition leader
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court bars police, NAB from going after Sindh opposition leader

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC quashes killers’ life sentence in Perween Rahman murder

KARACHI: The high court of Sindh overturned the whole-life sentences of four of the five men convicted of the high-profile 2013 murder of Parveen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Explainer: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The decision Sunday by nations around the world to establish a fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Corrupt elite fattening itself at people’s cost: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has said that during his interaction with people during party’s long march he has met thousands of people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran making fruitless efforts to pressurize govt: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Sunday accused Imran Khan of using below-the-par tactics in a bid to pressurize civil and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Everyone to get a surprise on Nov 26: Imran

Says ‘discussions’ only after elections date announced Says he aware of their plans, but was planning ahead LAHORE: A day after announcing what appeared...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

England launch bid for World Cup glory after Qatar slump to...

DOHA: European heavyweights England and the Netherlands launch their World Cup campaigns on Monday as the tournament in Qatar shifts into a higher gear...

All eyes on Trump’s Twitter account after Musk reinstates him

Door opens for Warner’s Australia captaincy ban to be lifted

Founder of Argentina’s anti-dictatorship ‘mothers’ dies aged 93

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.