NATIONAL

Jury quashes killers’ life sentence in Parveen Rehman murder

By Staff Report
A mural of the late Perween Rahman, left, former head of the Orangi Pilot Project, a non-government organisation (NGO) that pushes land claim titles for Karachi's poor, is displayed at the NGO's office in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Rahman's murder in 2013 exposed the dark underbelly of real estate development in one of the world's fastest-growing megacities. Karachi is home to about 15 million people, two large seaports and Pakistans financial infrastructure, making it the country's economic powerhouse. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: The high court of Sindh overturned the whole-life sentences of four of the five men convicted of the 2013 murder of Parveen Rehman, director of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), a renowned social programme that works on development issues in the most impoverished neighbourhoods of Karachi.

The killers — Ayaz and Raheem Swati, Amjad Hussain, and Ahmad Khan — won an appeal against a December 2021 judgement, issued after a hiatus of nearly eight years, which prevented him from ever being released, issued by an anti-terrorism court in the port city.

The fifth convict, Imran Swati, was found guilty of abetting the sensational broad day light murder and given seven years in prison.

In its judgement, a two-judge bench of the high court bought the defense that none of the accused had been charged with “actually murdering” Rehman. Instead, they were charged with “planning, instigating and in effect abetting the murder”, the jury noted.

Following the issuance of the order, the bench asked the authorities to release the men if they weren’t wanted in any other case.

Gunmen shot and killed Rehman in March 2013 while she was on her way home from work, ending her 28-year-long career spent advocating for land and basic services rights for the underprivileged.

OPP has worked with slum dwellers to develop low-lying homes in Orangi Town — the 8,000-acre (3,200-hectare) neighbourhood widely cited as Asia’s largest slum — since 1982.

Rehman had also been documenting land use in and around Karachi, which some believe may have angered local land-grabbing criminal groups.

In 2020, a joint investigation team (JIT) informed the Supreme Court the motive behind her murder was land grabbing.

“The motive behind her murder was to grab the OPP office land. The accused were [ethnic] Pashtun and could not tolerate a Bihari [refugees from the present-day Indian state of Bihar] woman heading a major organisation in the predominantly Pashtun and Afghan locality,” according to the investigation report submitted to the top court.

The report also said the investigation team did not find any evidence suggesting the rumoured involvement of some real estate tycoon in the murder.

“She had neither named any influential person as being a threat to her nor had she been involved in a dispute with anyone except her neighbour, Raheem Swati,” the report read.

Previous articleExplainer: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?
Next articleTransgender activists seek rights and protection
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan shut over shooting

QUETTA: The government on Monday reopened the key Chaman border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement after shutting it down a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Process to pick new army chief begins

-- PM Office receives list of senior-most officers to choose from -- Asif says appointment to be made 'in line with constitutional requirements' ISLAMABAD: The army...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects ‘baseless’ India accusation of terrorism support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly dismissed allegations of support for militancy on Monday after the foreign minister of India accused it of supporting terrorists and having...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Momentous win’: Pakistan’s UN envoy lauds ‘loss and damage’ fund

UNITED NATIONS: Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said the adoption of an agreement at the COP27 climate summit to...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan names mystery spinner for Tests against England

LAHORE: Pakistan has named uncapped mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Ali in its 18-member squad for next month’s three-Test home series...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court bars police, NAB from going after Sindh opposition leader

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan names mystery spinner for Tests against England

LAHORE: Pakistan has named uncapped mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Ali in its 18-member squad for next month’s three-Test home series...

Court bars police, NAB from going after Sindh opposition leader

Transgender activists seek rights and protection

Jury quashes killers’ life sentence in Parveen Rehman murder

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.