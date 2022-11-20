World

Trump Twitter account reappers after Musk poll

By AFP
Twitter feed of the President of the USA Donald Trump is seen displayed on a phone screen with American flag in the background in this illustration photo taken on August 2, 2020. President of the USA Donald Trump said that Chinese app TikTok will be banned in the United States. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated Saturday after the platform’s new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move, days after the former US president announced another White House bid.

Trump’s account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted, shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” he added, repeating a Latin adage he also posted Friday, meaning “The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Ultimately, more than 15 million people — out of 237 million daily Twitter users — voted on whether to reinstate the controversial profile, with 51.8 percent in favour and 48.2 percent against.

Trump, who had more than 88 million users when his account was suspended, reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece during his presidency, posting policy announcements, attacking political rivals and communicating with supporters.

On Saturday, several of his political allies were highlighting his return.

“Welcome back, @realdonaldtrump!” tweeted House Republican Paul Gosar.

Musk’s poll asked for a simple “yes” or “no” response to the statement “Reinstate former President Trump,” which the billionaire Twitter boss posted Friday.

“Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!” Musk mused Saturday morning in a blast of tweets from the controversial and hard-charging new owner of the one-to-many messaging platform.

He has posed similar polls in the past, asking followers last year if he should sell stock in his electric car company Tesla. Following that poll, he sold more than $1 billion in shares.

Twitter chaos

Trump has said he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter.

Appearing via video Saturday at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Trump said he welcomed Musk’s poll, and was a fan of the man himself, but appeared to reject any return.

“I do like him… you know, he’s a character and again, I like characters,” he said. “He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming… but I have something called… Truth Social.”

As to whether he would return to the platform, he said: “I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it.”

Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for radical changes at California-based Twitter, which he bought less than a month ago for $44 billion.

Since then, he fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 staff, scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, all while his attempts to overhaul the company faced backlash and delays.

His stumbling attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service led to a slew of fake accounts and pranks, and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform.

On Friday, Musk appeared to be pressing on with his plans and reinstated previously banned accounts, including that of comedian Kathy Griffin, which had been taken down after she impersonated him on the site.

The company’s offices were locked down Friday and hundreds of employees quit rather than yield to Musk’s demands that they resign themselves to working long, grueling days at the new Twitter.

Previous articleEpaper_22-11-20 LHR
Next articleWhite House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was...
Read more
World

Division, partisan struggles to keep haunting US politics after Pelosi’s exit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who dragged China-US diplomatic relations into unprecedented danger after a provocative visit to the island of Taiwan in August,...
Read more
World

Xi expects China, US would enhance understanding, reduce miscalculation

Five days after the closely watched meeting between the top leaders of China and the US at G20, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a...
Read more
World

North Korea’s Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test

PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed his daughter to the world for the first time in striking photos showing the pair hand-in-hand...
Read more
World

Turkish intelligence captures 11 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA: The Turkish National Intelligence Organization has captured 11 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in northern Syria, security sources said on Saturday. The terrorists were arrested in raids...
Read more
World

Malaysia polls close with Anwar leading the close race

KUALA LUMPUR: Voting closed in Malaysia on Saturday with jailed ex-leader Najib Razak's scandal-hit ruling party seeking to cement its power in a tight...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Uncategorized

Life’s hidden disabilities

By Saad Imtiaz Disabilities, by definition, are abstract. Some are noticeable, others are less in this way, yet both are unequivocally legitimate. Do you recall whenever...

France star Karim Benzema out for World Cup with leg injury

Countries adopt COP27 deal with ‘loss and damage’ fund

White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.