World

White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched

By AFP
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: In this handout provided by The White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19, 2022 in Washington DC. (Photo by Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi — an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press.

Naomi Biden, a 28-year-old lawyer in Washington, is marrying Peter Neal, 25, also an attorney. Biden is the daughter of the president’s son Hunter.

It is not unheard of for the presidential mansion with America’s most stately address — 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — to be decorated with white flowers for a wedding.

The White House Historical Association says 18 weddings have been performed at the mansion, including those of Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia in 1971 and Barack Obama’s official photographer, Pete Souza, in 2013.

The association says four times the White House has also hosted receptions for weddings held elsewhere, for instance, that of George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna in 2008.

But this is the first time a president’s granddaughter is getting hitched there.

‘Pop’

The White House has given few details on this wedding, which is classified as strictly private and is closed to the press. This has raised some eyebrows.

“The White House press has covered weddings held there through history because the space belongs to the American people and a president’s participation is an event of national interest,” Kelly O’Donnell, an NBC reporter slated to become the next president of the White House Correspondents Association, said Thursday on Twitter.

The New York Times has reported a few tidbits about the bride and groom and what it says the wedding will entail: Biden and Neal are actually living at the White House for the time being, and they will exchange vows before a luncheon, to be followed by a big gala dinner in the evening.

Naomi Biden announced her wedding plans in September on her Instagram account, which features photos of vacations, the Biden clan and her day-to-day life.

Biden is very close to his grandchildren, who call him Pop and are often seen with him, even at some official events.

Naomi is named after the president’s first daughter, who died as a baby in a car crash in 1972 that also claimed the life of his first wife.

US press reports have said Naomi Biden plays an important role in the president’s inner circle and pressed him, for instance, to run for president in 2020.

Previous articleTrump Twitter account reappers after Musk poll
Next articleCountries adopt COP27 deal with ‘loss and damage’ fund
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trump Twitter account reappers after Musk poll

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated Saturday after the platform's new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of...
Read more
World

Division, partisan struggles to keep haunting US politics after Pelosi’s exit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who dragged China-US diplomatic relations into unprecedented danger after a provocative visit to the island of Taiwan in August,...
Read more
World

Xi expects China, US would enhance understanding, reduce miscalculation

Five days after the closely watched meeting between the top leaders of China and the US at G20, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a...
Read more
World

North Korea’s Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test

PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed his daughter to the world for the first time in striking photos showing the pair hand-in-hand...
Read more
World

Turkish intelligence captures 11 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA: The Turkish National Intelligence Organization has captured 11 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in northern Syria, security sources said on Saturday. The terrorists were arrested in raids...
Read more
World

Malaysia polls close with Anwar leading the close race

KUALA LUMPUR: Voting closed in Malaysia on Saturday with jailed ex-leader Najib Razak's scandal-hit ruling party seeking to cement its power in a tight...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Uncategorized

Life’s hidden disabilities

By Saad Imtiaz Disabilities, by definition, are abstract. Some are noticeable, others are less in this way, yet both are unequivocally legitimate. Do you recall whenever...

France star Karim Benzema out for World Cup with leg injury

Countries adopt COP27 deal with ‘loss and damage’ fund

White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.