Encroached land worth Rs61.54mn retrieved on ombudsman order

LAHORE: On orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the Vehari administration, while taking action on public complaints, has retrieved 26 kanal land from illegal occupants, while another 15 acres of government land has been auctioned to fetch Rs30 million to state kitty.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman in a statement issued on Thursday.

The spokesman noted the involvement of the ombudsman’s office in public complaints resulted in the retrieval of a total of 47 kanal state land in Bahawalnagar and the amount of the crop has also been deposited in the treasury.

In a similar development, a 4.17 kanal piece of land has been recovered by the administration in Gujranwala after the ombudsman’s office interceded on a public complaint.

Likewise, illegal encroachments, worth Rs1 million, have been cleared in Mianwali to restore public passage after the ombudsman’s office interacted in the public interest, the spokesman mentioned.

Following the instructions of the ombudsman’s office on a separate application, the administration in Taunsa Sharif has restored possession of 100 kanal of government land to the complainant under the agricultural graduate land scheme.

The ombudsman’s office also interacted to give possession of 16.17 kanal of land back to its rightful owner Sultan Ahmad Khan, an overseas Pakistani of Toba Tek Singh, the spokesman said.

The total market value of the retrieved lands in different districts is Rs61.54 million, he mentioned.

Alongside this, the administration in Kasur has settled 2938 cases of mutation of lands after an own-motion notice of the provincial ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan on a news item and this has relieved the local land owners, the spokesman added.