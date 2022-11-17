NATIONAL

Encroached land worth Rs61.54mn retrieved on ombudsman order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the Vehari administration, while taking action on public complaints, has retrieved 26 kanal land from illegal occupants, while another 15 acres of government land has been auctioned to fetch Rs30 million to state kitty.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman in a statement issued on Thursday.

The spokesman noted the involvement of the ombudsman’s office in public complaints resulted in the retrieval of a total of 47 kanal state land in Bahawalnagar and the amount of the crop has also been deposited in the treasury.

In a similar development, a 4.17 kanal piece of land has been recovered by the administration in Gujranwala after the ombudsman’s office interceded on a public complaint.

Likewise, illegal encroachments, worth Rs1 million, have been cleared in Mianwali to restore public passage after the ombudsman’s office interacted in the public interest, the spokesman mentioned.

Following the instructions of the ombudsman’s office on a separate application, the administration in Taunsa Sharif has restored possession of 100 kanal of government land to the complainant under the agricultural graduate land scheme.

The ombudsman’s office also interacted to give possession of 16.17 kanal of land back to its rightful owner Sultan Ahmad Khan, an overseas Pakistani of Toba Tek Singh, the spokesman said.

The total market value of the retrieved lands in different districts is Rs61.54 million, he mentioned.

Alongside this, the administration in Kasur has settled 2938 cases of mutation of lands after an own-motion notice of the provincial ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan on a news item and this has relieved the local land owners, the spokesman added.

Previous articleWith few cuts, government lifts ban on Oscar-entry Joyland
Next articleN. Korea fires missile hours after warning of ‘fiercer’ military response
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

With few cuts, government lifts ban on Oscar-entry Joyland

ISLAMABAD: Censors are lifting a ban on Pakistan’s Oscar entry, Joyland, but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens across the country,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khanzada accepts Imran Khan’s challenge in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada Wednesday raised multiple questions over the Toshakhana transactions after PTI Chairman Imran Khan threatened to take him, Geo News, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC rules trial of Arshad Sharif murder can be held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) observed on Wednesday that slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder trial can be held in Pakistan. IHC Chief Justice Aamer...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran accuses govt of changing Army Act for ‘vested interest’

Tells France 24 in an interview there is still threat to his life Urges SC to throw out contempt case against him LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Former...
Read more
NATIONAL

Agriculture sector adaptability to climate change biggest challenge: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's biggest challenge is to adapt agriculture sector to climate change to ensure food security and boost the country's economic growth in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

US launches IPA initiative to enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome and Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Wednesday formally launched a United States government-led...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia confirms Aus Open visa for Djokovic

CANBERRA: Australia's immigration minister said Thursday he "personally" intervened in a visa decision that opens the door for Novak Djokovic to play in the...

Republicans clinch US House majority, setting stage for divided government

Myanmar’s junta releases 6,000 prisoners, including former UK diplomat

Epaper_22-11-17 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.