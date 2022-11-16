NATIONAL

Rasheed says government failed to deliver, economy devastated

By INP
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed briefs to media during a press conference in Islamabad on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML), slammed the government of Shehbaz Sharif and said that it has failed to deliver on its promises.

In a tweet, the former minister said the economy was devastated but the government was not serious about it.

He lamented chaos has been triggered on the “very important appointment” of the army chief.

“In London, they say they are consulting on the appointment, while in Pakistan, they say that the summary has not yet come. Pakistan is being mocked all over the world, the institutions and the judiciary have an important responsibility here,” he said.

He also said this government will not get an easy exit and termed the current situation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as “Razia Butt novel”.

He further said the rulers will fail and throw away their “political weapons”. While he also announced that former prime minister Imran Khan’s long march will reach Rawalpindi between November 20-21.

He said he will address a press conference from his Lal Haveli residence on Friday.

Previous articleBilawal offers condolences to Türkiye over Istanbul explosion
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal offers condolences to Türkiye over Istanbul explosion

ISLAMABAD: The foreign minister expressed his condolences Wednesday to his Turkish counterpart for deadly terror attacks in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Bilawal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Drone crash near Orange Line station sounds alarm

LAHORE: A remote-controlled drone crashed near an Orange Line train terminal at the Thoker Niaz Baig neighbourhood of Lahore on Wednesday, sounding alarm bells...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six police gunned down in Lakki Marwat attack

PESHAWAR: At least six policemen were shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Lakki Marwat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, authorities said. Officials said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Early polls only way out to avert looming default, warns Imran

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the incumbent government of destroying the country’s economy, saying the ‘economy is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Man claims he bought foreign gifts from Imran

-- Businessman wanted by law claims he bought gifts for 7.5m in cash ISLAMABAD: An expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, gifted by...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP freezes development fund after reallocation of Rs18.9b

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government froze the development funds and allowed the reallocation of more than Rs18 billion to nine administrative departments, but...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Six police gunned down in Lakki Marwat attack

PESHAWAR: At least six policemen were shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Lakki Marwat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, authorities said. Officials said...

India fact-checkers face threats, jail in misinformation fight

Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Epaper_22-11-16 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.