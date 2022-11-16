LHC bins plea seeking appointment of senior most general as army chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down a petition seeking the appointment of the senior most general to replace the outgoing army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The petition, submitted by Najma Ahmed, requested the court to direct the respondents to appoint the seniormost person as the next army chief. The central government, law secretary, establishment and law secretaries of Punjab, and Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan were nominated as respondents.

The judges rejected the plea, declaring it was inadmissible for hearing and directed the applicant to move to the Supreme Court to address the matter.

The plea further stated that judges are appointed on the basis of their seniority but this principle of seniority is set aside while appointing an army chief.

Earlier, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif rejected the rumours about a deadlock on the shortlisted names’ and the exact time of the appointment process for the new top general.