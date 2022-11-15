NATIONAL

KP govt freeze development fund after reallocation of Rs18.9 bn

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government froze the development funds and allowed the reallocation of more than Rs18 billion to nine administrative departments, but the departments do not have any funds and the process is limited only to paperwork.

The Planing and Development (P&D) Department allowed nine administrative departments to re-allocate funds worth Rs18 billion. Thus Rs6.95 billion has been allocated to Department of Construction and Communications, Rs4.6bn to Health department, Rs2.52bn to Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Rs1.20bn to Irrigation Department, Rs1.26bn to local government department, Rs1.9bn to multi-sector development, Rs1.82 to Agriculture department and Rs37.30 million to the Department of Higher Education.

However, the provincial government has withdrawn the entire development fund by freezing the development program and the reallocation of fund to administrative departments is limited to paperwork only.

Aziz Buneri

