NATIONAL

Punjab PDMA completes survey to assess flood damages

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid on Tuesday said that a comprehensive survey had been completed to estimate the damage caused by flood in 2022.

He said that Pakistan Army, PDMA, Urban Unit, Revenue and other organizations completed the survey process by visiting every town.

He said that a total of 55,452 houses were destroyed by flood in Punjab. These included 47,585 kutcha and 7,867 solid houses, adding that the victims would be given financial assistance of Rs0.2 million for the partial damage of the solid houses and Rs50,000 for the partially damaged house.

He said that a total of 652 animals were killed in the flood. About Rs75,000 for the death of a large animal and 5,000 rupees for a small animal would be given as compensation.
The DG said that due to the recent flood, crops standing on 430,000 acres were damaged, and the government would provide financial assistance for up to five acres of land.

Faisal Farid said that 81 people died in the recent floods, adding that the Punjab government had given financial assistance to families of those victims. A total of Rs81 million had been distributed among the families of 81 deceased persons.

Faisal Farid said that 55 people were injured and two were disabled during the floods in Punjab. The government has given Rs100,000 to the disabled persons and Rs40,000 to the injured as financial assistance.

The DG said that the Punjab government has increased the amount of aid for the rehabilitation of the victims several times, adding the Punjab government would spend a huge amount of 12 billion rupees on the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The Director General said that on the basis of a comprehensive survey, transparent and
direct provision of funds to the affected families would be done by the Bank of Punjab.
Later, in the committee room of PDMA, a ceremony was held which was attended by Bank of Punjab representatives and PDMA regarding the dispensation of funds to the flood affectees. Relief Commissioner Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Director Operation PDMA Dr. Faisal Saleem and other officers attended it.

An agreement was signed by DG, PDMA Faisal Farid and Group Head Staff ,Bank of Punjab Nofal Dawood.

Staff Report

