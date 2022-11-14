Civil servant dead in road accident

LAHORE: At least two people, including an assistant commissioner, died in a road accident in Phool Nagar city of the Kasur district on Monday morning.

The accident occurred when two vehicles — a pickup truck carrying Qasim Mahboob and a carry van — collided head-on at Phool Nagar Bypass.

Two people, including Mahboob, were killed and four others were critically wounded, police said.

Rescue personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the dead and the wounded to a trauma centre in Phool Nagar.

Mahboob became the second civil servant killed in a road accident in the last two days. Earlier, on Saturday, Jameel Ahmad Baloch, assistant commissioner of Loralai city, died in a similar manner.