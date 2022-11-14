PML-N MP: Imran’s politics revolves around attacking institutions

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) could not blackmail the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by employing “petty political tactics”, declared Hina Pervaiz Butt, an MP of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking to a TV station, Butt accused Imran Khan of “always attacking” national institutions and declared the “foreign-funded” former prime minister an anti-state politician and a direct security threat to institutions.

The lawmaker said her government won’t be blackmailed by any pressure, and the rule of law would be ensured.

Responding to a question, she lambasted the PTI chairman for “causing great damage” to the foreign policy and economy.

Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring countries have improved after Shehbaz Sharif entered office. There is a big difference between today’s Pakistan and where it was six months ago.

Khan was “launched” into politics to “create anarchy and destruction”, she claimed, before adding that during his tenure, the economy reached the brink of destruction.