Sports

Afridi, Khan in ICC’s T20 XI with champions Buttler, Curran

By The Associated Press
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 29: Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan of Pakistan looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 29, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: Four players from England’s T20 World Cup-winning team were picked in the honorary team of the tournament Monday, with victorious skipper Jos Buttler selected as captain of the ICC XI and Sam Curran the nominal leader of its attack.

Curran took three wickets for 12 runs in four overs in England’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final on Sunday and was already voted player of the final and of the tournament before the ICC XI was announced.

Left-arm paceman Curran took 13 wickets at an average of 11.38 runs apiece for the event, including figures of 5-10 against Afghanistan.

The ICC XI also contains star India batter Virat Kohli, who posted a tournament-high 296 runs at an average of 98.66, as well as leg-spinning allrounder Shadab Khan and left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Pakistan lineup that lost the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza and South African bowler Anrich Nortje were the only players picked from teams that didn’t reach the semifinals.

Australia had three representatives in the 2021 team of the tournament after winning the title last year, but didn’t get a single player selected after slumping out of contention in the group stage while hosting the showpiece event.

England openers Buttler and Alex Hales sealed their spots in the ICC XI with a record, unbroken opening stand in the 10-wicket semifinal win over India, chasing down the 170-run target with ease.

Kohli started the Super 12 stage strongly, posting an unbeaten 82 to guide India to a last-ball, four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan on October 23. His India teammate Suryakumar Yadav was picked in the all-star lineup to bat at No. 4 after tallying 239 runs at an average of almost 60.

ICC Team of the tournament: Alex Hales (England), Jos Buttler, captain and wicketkeeper (England), Virat Kohli (India), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Sam Curran (England), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Mark Wood (England), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan).

12th man: Hardik Pandya (India).

Previous articlePML-N MP: Imran’s politics revolves around attacking institutions
Next articlePakistan condemns deadly Istanbul blast
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Handshakes, shoes and coffee cups: Qatar etiquette essentials

DOHA: Home to gleaming skyscrapers and upmarket shopping malls, World Cup host Qatar is also a Muslim country deeply attached to its customs and...
Read more
Sports

Buttler’s world champions England can go from ‘strength to strength’

MELBOURNE: Jos Buttler is reticent to call England one of the best white-ball teams ever, but the captain is confident there is more to...
Read more
Sports

Fans, trophy, teams arrive in Qatar for World Cup countdown

Doha: One week from kickoff, the World Cup trophy returned to Qatar on Sunday, teams and fans started arriving and safety barriers went up...
Read more
Sports

History in making as books on Football World Cup in Qatar launched

PESHAWAR: Peshawar acknowledged for its black roses in way back Mughal era and famous as the city of flowers got a unique honor of...
Read more
Sports

England can make ‘best’ period with World Cup win

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate called on his players to shut out the noise ahead of this month's World Cup, and focus instead on...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen Afridi suffers injury during T20 World Cup final

MELBOURNE: Pakistan and England faced off in a crucial final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). England, after winning the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Civil servant dead in road accident

LAHORE: At least two people, including an assistant commissioner, died in a road accident in Phool Nagar city of the Kasur district on Monday...

Sharif returns from ‘private’ London tour

Handshakes, shoes and coffee cups: Qatar etiquette essentials

Trump set to officially launch 2024 comeback bid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.