PMC successfully conducts MDCAT exams at national, foreign venues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Sunday successfully conducted a single-day Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam at national and international venues.

According to PMC, MDCAT-2022 was a paper-based exam, which was conducted through provincial public universities, supervised by PMC. The commission and all provincial universities successfully arranged the exam.

PMC President Prof Dr Noshad Ahmad Shaikh said that students’ bright future was their top priority and the commission was working tirelessly to facilitate them.

He said that 204,253 students from Pakistan appeared in the MDCAT exam while the total number of registered candidates who appeared in national venues was 203,791.

He added, PMC also made international centers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where the total number of international candidates appearing for test was 462.

He informed that in the Province of Punjab 83,142 candidates appeared; while 43,994 candidates in Sindh; 46,229 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 9,238 in Balochistan; 645 in Gilgit; 2,718 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir; 17,825 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT); while 222 candidates in KSA center and 240 in UAE center.

He said that the MDCAT examination was conducted in cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sialkot, D.G.Khan, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Swat, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Quetta Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur.

The president PMC said that he personally remained at the Gilgit MDCAT center, where the PMC had conducted this exam for the first time to supervise the test.

He said that special assistance had also been provided to a few handicapped candidates who required help to fill answer sheets. He said that it was the right of all students to fulfill their wishes and it was our responsibility to help them to fulfill their dreams.

He said that the entire PMC staff had worked day and night to make all necessary arrangements to conduct MDCAT. He said that students had been provided with the best facilities to appear in the exam.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the hard work of the PMC’s Counsel to maintain the best standards in successfully conducting MDCAT exam.

He lauded vice chancellors and examination heads of all public sector medical universities for displaying transparency in the conduct of exams.

He said that the original task mandated by the federal government was to ensure that MDCAT tests were held in a transparent “which could not be done during the previous regime due to shady practices now being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)”.

He said that the current PMC council had conducted this exam through public sector medical universities to avoid controversies and doubts of students and parents in the case of allowing private entities to hold this test.

He wished all the students and parents good luck in future endeavors, saying, “I know it’s an exam of a complete family, not just one student I know how much it’s hard to become a doctor. It’s a profession of extreme talent and hard work and I wish all these students to add value to the medical profession and the country.”