England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan

By AFP
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 13: Champions England celebrate after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: England beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday to win their second Twenty20 World Cup title and burnish their claim as the pre-eminent superpower in white ball cricket.

30 years after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Pakistan at the MCG, England turned the tables on the men in green with brilliant death bowling and a Ben Stokes half-century that reeled in a modest victory target of 138.

With all-rounder Sam Curran recording a miserly 3-12, Pakistan collapsed in the final overs to finish on 137 for eight after being sent in to bat by England captain Jos Buttler.

The heavy rain forecast never hit the MCG as England, led by the unflappable Stokes, reeled in the total with six balls to spare.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid did the early damage for England with two wickets, including the key scalp of captain Babar Azam for 32, before Pakistan crumbled in the final overs, losing 4-10.

England, who were again without injured batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood, won the toss and sent Pakistan into bat.

Ben Stokes was given the new ball and Pakistan were lucky to survive the over intact, with a nervy Mohammad Rizwan almost run out going for a risky single.

If Chris Jordan’s throw had been a direct hit he would have been gone.

Rizwan and Azam shared a century partnership in the semi-final against New Zealand and soon settled, with Rizwan clearing the ropes off Chris Woakes for the first six of the night in the fourth over.

But another big stand wasn’t to be, with Rizwan dragging a delivery from Curran on to his stumps on 15.

Pakistan, who powered past New Zealand by seven wickets to make the final, managed just 39-1 off the six-over powerplay, where only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

The introduction of Rashid soon after reaped an immediate reward with Haris (8) attacking him on his first ball only to sky a simple catch to Stokes.

Azam led Pakistan to 68-2 at the halfway point of the innings and then Masood began swinging the bat, hitting a four and six off Liam Livingstone.

But once again Rashid got the breakthrough, pulling off a diving catch from his own bowling to claim the vital wicket of Azam, whose 32 came off 28 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed only lasted six balls before Masood and Shadab Khan (20) fell in the space of two runs as Curran and Chris Jordan kept the lid on any hope Pakistan had of a late flurry.

Sealing their second T20 World Cup, England are now the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies, having won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.

Previous articleImran still wants to mend US ties despite cipher row
AFP

