Govt to appoint President NBP soon

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is likely to appoint the President National Bank of Pakistan soon. Source privy to the development informed that a seven members panel, headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday conducted interviews for the appointment of President National Bank of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Finance has shortlisted 14 candidates for President NBP position. The candidates included: SEVP CIBG Samba Bank Syed Ghazanfar, GH Bank of Punjab Mustafa Hamdani, Chief RBG ABL Tariq Javed Ghumman, SEVP Meezan Bank Muhammad Abdullah, Group Executive Chief & Chief Risk Officer UBL Imran Sarwar, CEO BoP Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, CEO FWBL Farrukh Iqbal, COO Askari Bank Khurshid Zafar, GH Silk Bank Hassan Raza, Ex CEO ABL Tahir Hassan Qureshi and ED Citibank Javed Kureshi.

Reportedly, Abdul Ghani, Abdul Razaq and Naheed Sultana have also given interviews for the President NBP position.

Earlier on August 13, the Ministry of Finance had postponed interviews at the last moment due to differences between the former finance minister, high ups of PML-N and the ruling PDM alliance.

It may be recalled that the government on May 11 had assigned the look-after charge for the post of President NBP to group chief CIBG Rehmat Ali Hasnie for disposing of day to day affairs of the bank.

It is worth mentioning here that ISI and IB as a special vetting agency is also doing the verification and screening of public office holders for induction, important posting and promotions and they will vet the recommended candidates in President NBP position also.