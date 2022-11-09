Sports

England to give Malan, Wood maximum time to make World Cup semi

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 23: England bowler Mark Wood celebrates with team mate Dawid Malan after taking the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka during the 1st T20I between England and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens on June 23, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

PERTH: England will make last-minute calls on the fitness of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood as they look to spoil the party in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against India, Jos Buttler said.

The world’s two top-ranked teams will clash at the Adelaide Oval for a place in Sunday’s final at the MCG against Pakistan or New Zealand.

England are sweating on the availability of batsman Malan and pace spearhead Wood.

“We will see how they pull up. We are trying to give them as long as possible,” skipper Buttler said on Wednesday.

“Dawid was out the other day with a small niggle, Woody has had a bit of stiffness. We trust the medical team, we trust the two guys as well.”

Number three Malan injured his groin in England’s final Super 12 match against Sri Lanka and could be replaced by Phil Salt.

Buttler knows that an India side which has batsmen Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in sparkling form will have strong backing in Adelaide, as they have done throughout the World Cup.

“We are all really excited about the match, in my opinion, one of the best stadiums in the world against a brilliant Indian team which I am sure will be well supported tomorrow,” Buttler said.

“It’s going to be a great occasion and these are the times you want to be involved as a player.”

Buttler also knows that those Indian fans will be hoping for a victory to set up a blockbuster final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“We certainly don’t want an India-Pakistan final,” added the batsman-wicketkeeper, who took over the England white-ball captaincy earlier this year from Eoin Morgan.

“So trying to do what we can to make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

AFP

