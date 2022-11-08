CCPO suspension: LHC tells Dogar to contest decision in service tribunal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who has been at the centre of political wrangling between the federal government and the PTI-Punjab government, against his suspension.

The court directed him to approach service tribunal, the relevant forum, for redressal of his grievance besidies turning down his request for a stay order against his suspension by the Establishment Division.

He was suspended on November 5, apparently for failing to ensure security of the Governor House in Lahore during a series of protests that ensued following the gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan last week.

In his plea, Dogar told the court the federal government was targeting him over the registration of terrorism cases against two ministers in Lahore’s Green Town police station.

He noted that before issuing the notification, he was never given a reason by the Establishment Division for the notice.

During the hearing on Tuesday, a counsel for Dogar contended the policeman was neither sent a show-cause notice nor was his stance heard.

The court, however, observed that matters pertaining to services fell within the ambit of the service tribunal.