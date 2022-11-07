Minister says government won’t let country’s stability be derailed

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan was “misleading people by making baseless allegations” but his government would never let the stability of the country be derailed, declared Minister for Education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday.

“Those who tried to violate the constitution would be punished accordingly”, he said while speaking to a TV station.

He said Khan was “playing with Pakistan’s interests”, and accused him of detracting people for vested interests.

Replying to a question, he said Khan‘s protest march was an attempt to create political chaos and destabilise democracy, and warned the former prime minister he could not come to power through politics of agitation.