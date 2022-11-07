NATIONAL

Minister says government won’t let country’s stability be derailed

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - APRIL 9: A view of Pakistani parliament building as no-confidence vote session against Prime Minister Imran Khan starts at parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan was “misleading people by making baseless allegations” but his government would never let the stability of the country be derailed, declared Minister for Education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday.

“Those who tried to violate the constitution would be punished accordingly”, he said while speaking to a TV station.

He said Khan was “playing with Pakistan’s interests”, and accused him of detracting people for vested interests.

Replying to a question, he said Khan‘s protest march was an attempt to create political chaos and destabilise democracy, and warned the former prime minister he could not come to power through politics of agitation.

Previous articleBusy day for PM at climate summit with events, meetings on agenda
Next articleIn Sindh, Hindu culture fights the odds
Staff Report

NATIONAL

Lahore police chief moves LHC against suspension

LAHORE: Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the chief of Lahore police at the centre of a feud between the federal and provincial governments, approached the Lahore...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN: Pakistan among nations adding to world population

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations estimates that the global human population will reach eight billion by mid-November, and will continue to grow, albeit at a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran requests president to demarc ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has urged the president to act against the “abuse of power and violations of our laws...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders police, admin to explain delay in Sharif’s autopsy result

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the respondents in a petition moved by the mother of Arshad Sharif questioning...
Read more
NATIONAL

In Sindh, Hindu culture fights the odds

SUKKUR: On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into Sindh, Hindus waited for brightly coloured...
Read more
NATIONAL

Busy day for PM at climate summit with events, meetings on agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will spend a busy day in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, host the COP27 climate summit,...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee

PERTH: Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals despite the South Asian side’s struggles to...

