Busy day for PM at climate summit with events, meetings on agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will spend a busy day in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, host the COP27 climate summit, and participate in several high-profile events to plead Pakistan’s case and highlight challenges it’s facing in the aftermath of deadly floods.

At the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Centre, the prime minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the “Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit”.

In a tweet ahead of the event on Monday, Sharif said the deliberations by the world leaders would shape the future of our struggle against climate change.

“What we face today is the challenge of the century. We have a duty to leave a clean and green environment to our coming generations,” he tweeted. “At COP27, we should vow to succeed at all costs.”

He will also meet the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, after which the two will hold a joint news stakeout on the climate change-related situation.

Sharif will also participate in two conferences: “Early Warning for All Executive Plans Launch” and Saudi Arabia-hosted “Middle East Green Initiative Summit”.

The prime minister is also expected to meet the leaders of Egypt and Kuwait.