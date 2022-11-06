Zardari assails Imran for ‘spewing venom’ against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan of ‘spewing venom’ against state institutions.

Zardari strongly condemned Imran for “crossing every line” to spread chaos in the country, according to a statement posted on the official PPP Twitter account.

“This person cares neither about the wellbeing of the country nor of its institutions,” said the PPP leader, adding that Imran “sees nothing but power”.

Further, Zardari said that the survival of the country depends on the survival of its institutions and any attack on these institutions “will not be tolerated”.

The former president noted that the country and its institutions have fought the ‘common enemy’ since 1947, and will continue to do so.

“This time the enemy has attacked us from within,” he said, making a veiled reference to Imran Khan. He added that the martyrs and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army will never be forgotten and such ploys made by the ‘enemy’ will be defeated.

Zardari’s statement came following the assassination attempt on Imran Khan on November 3. In his video message the following day, the PTI chief alleged that three people – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer – were behind the attack.

He asked his party workers and supporters to continue protesting against the assassination attempt until three “accused” resigned. He said the resignations of the three, who “controlled all agencies”, was necessary for an impartial probe.

“Never compromise on your independence. Protest is your right,” he said, urging his supporters to “fully participate” in the protest to demand the resignation of the three “suspects”.

“I will take to the streets immediately after recovering and will give a call for [march towards] Islamabad,” the PTI chairman said. He also asked the army chief to make the senior military official concerned resign.