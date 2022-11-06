CITY

Centre suspends Lahore CCPO Ghulam Dogar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.

According to details, the establishment division has issued a notification to suspend the 21-grade officer of the police service. “Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification stated.

Earlier in the day, the administration of Punjab Governor House sought additional security from the provincial government following the protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers outside the building.

The Governor House’s administration sent a letter to the chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to increase the police contingents due to the deteriorated law and order situation.

In its letter, the administration stated that PTI workers vandalized the assets and damaged the security installations after burning tyres at the Mall Road Gate of the Governor House.

It added that the outrageous crowd tried to break the Governor House’s gate. The administration asked the provincial authorities to increase the police deployment at the building.

Moreover, it was learnt that consultations are underway to hand over security duties of the Punjab Governor’s House to the Centre. The security duties of the Governor House in Lahore are likely to be handed over to Rangers or Frontier Corps (FC).

 

Previous articleSupreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan tomorrow
Next articleZardari assails Imran for ‘spewing venom’ against state institutions
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Out of Africa

Somehow, everything seems to be happening in South-East Africa. Telejournalist Arsad Sharif was killed in Kenya. Then Rishi Sunak became the first person of...
Read more
LAHORE

Lahore heritage – Preserving beauty of ancient times

LAHORE: Dating back hundreds of years, Lahore is known for its culture, festivals, rich cuisine and above all the glory of ancient Mughal-era architecture....
Read more
LAHORE

FATF’s shades of grey

FATF has joined the grand conspiracy against Imran Khan, and has removed Pakistan from its grey list. It should have expressed its lack of...
Read more
LAHORE

Raising a stink in Islamabad

It seems everyone wants Imran Khan to declare the date of his Long March, but no one is willing to provide him the sort...
Read more
LAHORE

HRCP probe reveals personal dispute behind attack on transgenders in Peshawar

LAHORE: A fact-finding mission led by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) to investigate an attack on four transgender persons in Peshawar on...
Read more
LAHORE

PU-CAD hosts seminar, exhibition ‘Mian Ijazul Hassan Seven Decades of Painting’

LAHORE: Principal College of Art and Design (CAD), University of Punjab, Prof Dr Sumera Jawad organized a seminar and exhibition titled: "Mian Ijazul Hassan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

In meeting with family, Imran assures Moazzam’s heirs of support for...

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday met with the family member of slain PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, shot dead during attack...

Islamabad IG announces containers removal, return of Sindh policemen

World leaders show support, solidarity with injured Imran Khan

Khosa opposes govt demand for full court to probe Imran’s allegations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.