Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday set November 7 as the next date for hearing the contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier on Saturday, Khan’s counsel filed a plea seeking deferment of the contempt of court case proceedings against him in the top court as he is recovering from the bullet injuries he sustained in an assassination attack in Wazirabad.

A five-judge larger bench of the SC will resume hearing the contempt case against Khan at 11:30 am on Monday. The SC had sought a detailed reply from Imran Khan in the contempt case by Saturday.

In a reply to the SC, the PTI chairman on October 31, said that he was unaware of any “statement or undertaking” given by his party leadership on his behalf related to the May 25 march.

The SC had ordered that the PTI chairman and his lawyers submit an answer by October 31 on the violations committed by the party during the May 25 march, which restricted it from holding its march near the Peshawar Morr between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

“The answering respondent respectfully submits that he was not aware of any statement or undertaking having been made before this honourable court on behalf of the ‘senior leadership of the PTI’ or on his behalf during the course of 25.05.2022 nor of the details, including as regards the D Chowk area, of the order passed by this Honourable Court around 06:00 p.m. on 25.05 2022,” said the former prime minister in his written response.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top court sought a detailed reply from Khan on November 5 in this regard and adjourned the hearing.

The PTI chairman, however, could not appear before the court today due to his injuries and his counsel filed a plea seeking deferment of the hearing.

It merits mention that on October 13, the federal government filed a contempt of court plea against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad.

In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that the PTI chief is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order.

“Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad,” says the plea. It urged the top court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins. The petition has been filed by the interior ministry on behalf of the federal government.