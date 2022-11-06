World

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

By Agencies

A domestic passenger plane plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania early on Sunday due to bad weather shortly before landing in the northwestern city of Bukoba, police said, adding that rescue efforts were under way.

“There was an accident involving a Precision Air plane which … crashed into water about 100 metres from the airport,” regional police commander William Mwampaghale told reporters at Bukoba airport.

No information was immediately available on the number of passengers aboard the plane, but local media reports said around 49 people were on the flight from financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city.
State-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) said 15 people had been rescued so far.

The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, “fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains”, TBC reported.

Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line.
Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC added.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued.

“I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air’s plane,” she tweeted. “Let’s be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us.”

Bukoba Airport lies on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.

Precision Air is Tanzania’s largest privately owned airline.

Previous articleDengue onslaught continues on KP as one more dies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Pakistani products attract customers at 5th CIIE in Shanghai

BEIJING: Pakistani products like jewellery, salt lamps, blankets and marble have attracted a large number of customers at the 5th China International Import Expo...
Read more
World

UN climate summit opens with warning against ‘backsliding’

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT: The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and...
Read more
World

World powers must focus on human survival, security instead of wars; say leaders of faith

ISLAMABAD: The world powers must focus on the survival and security of human beings and resolve the issues with dialogues instead of opting the...
Read more
World

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

San Francisco: Twitter began rolling out a controversial new paid subscription system on Saturday that the social network's unpredictable new owner, billionaire Elon Musk,...
Read more
World

New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

LONDON: The latest season of "The Crown" hits the small screen next week, with streaming giant Netflix adding a disclaimer after a furore over...
Read more
World

Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Pakistani products attract customers at 5th CIIE in Shanghai

BEIJING: Pakistani products like jewellery, salt lamps, blankets and marble have attracted a large number of customers at the 5th China International Import Expo...

Larkana millers decry highhandedness of HESCO, SEPCO, other PDCs

AJK PM lays foundation stone of housing project for poor families

UN climate summit opens with warning against ‘backsliding’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.