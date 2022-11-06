Sports

Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa

By Reuters
Pakistan's Shan Masood and Shadab Khan (C) walk off the field after their win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022 in Adelaide. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.

The Netherlands lit up the final day of Group 2 action when they dashed South Africa’s semi-final hopes by pulling off a huge upset against Temba Bavuma’s team.

Their 13-run victory sent India through to the semi-finals and injected fresh life into Pakistan’s bid for a place in the last four.

India, who conclude their group campaign against Zimbabwe later on Sunday in Melbourne, and Pakistan are level on six points, while South Africa finished on five.

New Zealand and England have qualified for the semi-finals from Group 1.

Bangladesh began well after captain Shakib Al Hasan elected to bat and were 70-1 at the halfway stage.

Shadab Khan dismissed Soumya Sarkar and Shakib in successive deliveries though the lbw decision against the Bangladesh skipper, who had charged down the track, looked doubtful with replays showing an edge.

Najmul Hossain made 54 but Bangladesh could not make the most of the decent start and settled for a below-par 127-8.

Captain Babar Azam (25) and deputy Mohammad Rizwan (32) began cautiously but could not convert the starts and departed in successive overs.

Mohammad Haris produced a breezy 31 to calm nerves in the Pakistan camp as the 2009 champions went on to win with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, South Africa, chasing 159 for a place in the semi-finals, managed 145-8 to crash out.

The Netherlands’ top four batters made useful contributions to power the Dutch side to 158-4 after being put into bat at the Adelaide Oval.

Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max O’Dowd (29) gave them a decent start adding 58 runs for the opening stand.

Tom Cooper made 35 and Colin Ackermann chipped in with an unbeaten 41 to take them past the 150-mark.

South Africa struggled to get going in their reply losing both their openers — Quinton de Kock and Bavuma — inside the powerplay.

Brandon Glover, who claimed three wickets for nine runs, then scythed South Africa’s middle order to set up a memorable victory for the Dutch side.

Previous articleDacoits kill five policemen in Sindh
Next articleNew season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan in ‘perilous situation’ after Imran assassination bid

ISLAMABAD: The assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan and his accusation it was a plot involving a senior intelligence officer has pushed...
Read more
Sports

England’s Wood says attack on Imran worrisome ahead of tour

LONDON: England's Mark Wood said an attack on former prime minister Imran Khan was worrying ahead of a three-test series in the country, but...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to leave for Egypt to attend COP27 climate summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will on Sunday leave for Egypt to participate in the COP27 climate summit being held on November 7 and...
Read more
Sports

Australia roasted by media after World Cup exit

PERTH: Defending champions Australia were blasted as "mediocre" Sunday after they failed to make the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, with local media calling for...
Read more
Sports

U-19 four-day match: Pakistan’s position strong against Bangladesh

MULTAN: Pakistan Under-19 made a strong back to dismiss Bangladesh U-19 to 161 and then scored 54 for two in 18 overs in it's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senator Swati’s family sent his obscene video featuring his wife too

-- Imran Khan urges CJP to take suo motu notice, aplogises Mrs Swati on behalf of Pakistan -- Sanjrani forms probe committee as FIA claims...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa

MELBOURNE: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the...

Dacoits kill five policemen in Sindh

Pakistan in ‘perilous situation’ after Imran assassination bid

England’s Wood says attack on Imran worrisome ahead of tour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.