NATIONAL

Dacoits kill five policemen in Sindh

By INP
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A group of armed men attacked late on Saturday a police camp in the riverine area of Ronti in Ghotki, Sindh in which five policemen were killed and several others injured.

Another person, whose identity has not been revealed, also died on the spot.

A large contingent of police reached the venue and an operation is underway.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani Baloch, police have started an operation against the dacoits and set up a camp to recover three people abducted by the criminals.

INP

