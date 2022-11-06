NATIONAL

In meeting with family, Imran assures Moazzam’s heirs of support for life

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday met with the family member of slain PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, shot dead during attack on the life of the PTI chairman during long march in Wazirabad.

On the occasion, the PTI chief provided financial assistance of Rs10 million to the mother of the deceased Moazzam.

According to details, PTI Chief Imran Khan met with the children, mother and brother of the deceased PTI worker in Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. The PTI chief expressed his grief and sorrows over the “unwarranted” demise of Moazzam in the attack on PTI chairman during long march in Wazirabad.

The PTI chairman hugged the children of the deceased PTI worker and assured his mother of the full support for the family.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Punjab government on Saturday announced to provide the family of the deceased worker Moazzam, who was shot during attack on PTI chairman with financial support of Rs5 million each.

According to details, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar met the family members of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam. They gave the cheque of financial assistance to Moazzam’s father Nawaz Gondal.

The PTI leaders told Moazzam’s family that the party would continue their financial support for the heirs of the deceased workers in the future as well.

PTI supporters took to the streets in different parts of the country against the attack on the party chief and former premier Imran Khan during the long march.

Staff Report

