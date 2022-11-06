NATIONAL

Islamabad IG announces containers removal, return of Sindh policemen

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Inspector-General (IG) of Islamabad Police on Saturday announced removal of all barriers around the capital territory and return of the Sindh policemen.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police IG said that he is extremely thankful to the Sindh police, FC and Rangers personnel for their cooperation.

According to details, the IG Islamabad has ordered the removal of all containers placed around the capital territory, specifically at city entrances and exits.

The containers were places to curb the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march from entering the capital territory. Sindh Police, FC, and Rangers personnel were also position in the capital territory to ensure law and order in the area.

However, the PTI long march, after an attack in Wazirabad, was postponed until the PTI Chief recovers from his injuries.  PTI Chief Imran Khan was shot in his leg in an attack carried out by an attacker near Wazirabad.

Additional contingents of Sindh police were sent to the federal capital Islamabad ahead of the expected long march of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on October 25.

Earlier, 90 platoons of FC and 2,667 Sindh police personnel were already placed in Islamabad ahead of PTI long march.

 

Staff Report

