World leaders show support, solidarity with injured Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: World community continues to denounce gun attack on former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and the governments of Japan, Qatar, Unite Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Ethiopia contacted PTI chief and recorded solidarity with him.

The Japanese government has condemned the attempt to assassinate Imran Khan during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ (PTI) long march.

A statement released by the Japanese embassy said Tokyo’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi sent a message concerning to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Japanese minister said that he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the shooting which took place on November 3 near Gujranwala”, which wounded Imran Khan wounded and killed one.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of Mr. Khan and those who are wounded. I also express my condolences to the victim and the bereaved family,” said Hayashi.

He stated that Japan resolutely condemns this act of violence against democracy and expresses its strong solidarity together with the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani people.

He said that Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar phoned Imran Khan and expresed solidarity, support and prayers.

UAE crown prince Mohammad bin Zayed phoned Imran Khan and expressed solidarity, said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. He said that Prince Bin Zayed also condemned the attack. He added that Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamd also phoned Khan and expressed solidarity and support.

Fawad said that prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed also called Khan and expressed support and solidarity with the injured leader.

Earlier, the United States commented on the attack on Imran Khan, urging “all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, calling it “unacceptable”, adding that “violence has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society”.

Former prime minister Imran Khan sustained a bullet wound to his leg after an armed attack on his container as he led the PTI ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Wazirabad on November 3. He was shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Lahore where doctors said that he was “stable and talking”.

A citizen, who was later identified as Muazzam Nawaz, died in the armed attack, while 14 others, including some top leaders of the PTI including Senator Faisal Javaid, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured.