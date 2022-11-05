NATIONAL

President Alvi inquires after injured Imran Khan’s health

By Staff Report

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital to inquire after the health of former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan, who was wounded during a failed assassination attempt while addressing a long march near Wazirabad.

The President and the first lady expressed their best wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery. They stayed with Imran Khan for almost three hours.

The president and Imran Khan also exchanged views on the political and economic situation of the country. The president once again offered his services in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for developing consensus on major issues.

On the occasion, the president said that it was through Allah Almighty’s grace that Pakistan was saved from a huge crisis. The president once again condemned the cowardly attack on Imran Khan and called upon the government to take all possible measures to bring the
culprits to justice.

He said that the government should ensure safeguarding the constitutional fundamental rights of every citizen which included the right to peaceful assembly, safety of life and liberty, and the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The president reiterated that all stakeholders should pursue their political objectives and find solutions to issues within the confines of democratic means of discussion, negotiation, consultation and deliberation.

