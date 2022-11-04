Opinion

Tribal realities

By Editor's Mail
9
0

Areas along a country’s international border often face instability, chaos and uncertainty if there is a lack of peace in the country that happens to be on the other side of the border. Pakistan’s tribal districts, while being the first line of defence against threats emanating from Afghanistan, have been the first receivers of destruction.

The seven agencies — Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan — were merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the 25th Amendment on May 31, 2018, marking the end to the draconian Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR). However, the fate of the areas has not seen any meaningful improvement in the last four years.

- Advertisement -

A population of over five million in these areas still does not have a university. Many are forced to migrate to the other cities for higher education, but not all can do so for various reasons, and this severely limits their ability to contribute to the larger national good. Besides, a few cadet colleges in the region were established as part of the rehabilitation effort, but the women of tribal areas do not have any option even today.

In 2016, Fata University was set up in Darra Adam Khel, which is too far away from, say, Miran Shah or Wana, to serve the purpose. In the last over seven decades, Pakistan has failed to provide a single institution of higher education for those living in the tribal areas. They represent the first line of defence and have rendered sacrifices without getting even basic facilities in return. Why?

The development of tribal regions in terms of social services should be prioritised by national and provincial governments on an emergency basis. There can be no doubt that the citizens of tribal areas deserve every opportunity that people in other parts of Pakistan have.

SUMMAN ZIA

RAWALPINDI

Previous articleNEPRA’s injustice
Next articleTax on Profits
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Road to nowhere?

AT PENPOINT The press conference by the DG ISPR was routine. What was not routine was his companion, a fellow lieutenant-general, the DG ISI. Officers...
Read more
Comment

The Karnaphuli Tunnel: A flagship symbol of ties between China and Bangladesh

Following the opening of the Padma Bridge, 170 million people in Bangladesh are eagerly waiting with joy and excitement for the inauguration of the...
Read more
Comment

The Russo-Ukrainian conflict rages on

The war between Russia and Ukraine is one of the most important issues to come to the United Nations Security Council’s agenda in recent...
Read more
Editorials

Attempt on Imran

The PTI’s Long March has been surrounded by a miasma of violence from its inception, when it was preceded by the killing in Kenya...
Read more
Letters

Tax on Profits

Pakistan is among the countries that have low savings rate. One of the reasons is over-taxation. At present, the government is charging up to...
Read more
Letters

NEPRA’s injustice

The decision by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to cut down the income from solar power is alarming. Instead of paying Rs19...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The Karnaphuli Tunnel: A flagship symbol of ties between China and...

Following the opening of the Padma Bridge, 170 million people in Bangladesh are eagerly waiting with joy and excitement for the inauguration of the...

FBR tasked with conducting probe into fake supplies in Sugar sector

The Russo-Ukrainian conflict rages on

Attempt on Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.