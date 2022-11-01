Sports

Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series

By Reuters
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (R), Lokesh Rahul (C) and Rohit Sharma look on the slip cordon during the third day of their third and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on August 30, 2015. AFP PHOTO / Ishara S. KODIKARA (Photo credit should read Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white ball tour of New Zealand next month but the trio will return for the Bangladesh series, Indian selector Chetan Sharma said on Monday.

India will play three T20 matches and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in New Zealand from November 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s while Shikhar Dhawan is captain for the 50-over games.

The rested batting trio are back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two Test matches. India are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

“Nobody requested to be rested, the selectors have reports on load management to decide which players need rest. We’re in constant touch with the team management and medical team,” Sharma told reporters.

Sharma said India’s injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be risked in the Test series in Bangladesh as they look to have him fully fit before Australia tour India early next year.

Bumrah failed to make the World Cup squad due to a flare-up of a back injury.

“The NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team is looking after him very well, he’ll definitely be involved against Australia but we’re being cautious when it comes to the Bangladesh tour,” Sharma said.

SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND T20s

Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND ODIS

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH ODIS

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan

SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH TESTS

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Previous articleToo early to say Liverpool are past their peak: Klopp
Next article‘Stigmatised and burdened’: women of Kashmir fight breast cancer
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Brickbats for struggling Babar Azam as World Cup exit looms

PERTH: Babar Azam was supposed to lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup glory but his side are on the brink of an early exit...
Read more
Sports

Too early to say Liverpool are past their peak: Klopp

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said it is his job as Liverpool manager to ride out a rough start to the season as he slammed suggestions...
Read more
Sports

Shadab backs out of form ‘world class’ skipper

LAHORE: Shadab Khan, Pakistan's vice-captain, had an interesting day against the Netherlands on Sunday, spinning a web around the Dutch hitters. After going winless...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan, India likely to play a Test match in Australia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India are involved in talks to play a historic Test match on Australian soil after the cricketing world witnessed epic class...
Read more
Sports

Finch 63 leads Australia to victory over Ireland at T20 World Cup

Brisbane, Australia: Australia got their Twenty20 World Cup defence back on track with a 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on...
Read more
Sports

Tragedy convinced cricket great Akram to ditch cocaine habit

LONDON: Cricket legend Wasim Akram says it took the death of his first wife Huma to spark him into finally kicking his addiction to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Plan okayed to buy 300,000 tons of Russian wheat

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement. The...

Brickbats for struggling Babar Azam as World Cup exit looms

With ‘CPEC revitalisation’ on agenda, Sharif to meet Jinping in first China visit

First lady urges social media use to shine spotlight on breast cancer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.