Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series

SYDNEY: Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white ball tour of New Zealand next month but the trio will return for the Bangladesh series, Indian selector Chetan Sharma said on Monday.

India will play three T20 matches and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in New Zealand from November 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s while Shikhar Dhawan is captain for the 50-over games.